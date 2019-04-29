Samsung revenue declines, despite strong Galaxy S10 sales

Angela Lang/CNET

The smartphone slowdown isn't hurting Samsung as much some may have predicted, thanks to strong sales from its new Galaxy S10 lineup.

Samsung said Monday that its first-quarter financial results were weighed down by weakness in its memory chip and display businesses, but that it's newly launched flagship smartphone logged solid sales. Samsung said seasonal weakness led to decreased demand for smartphones, but the division's revenue increased in the quarter thanks to the Galaxy S10.

"Despite solid sales of the Galaxy S10, profitability in the mobile business declined [year-over-year] as competition intensified in the low- to mid-range segment," the company said in a statement.

The South Korean electronics giant recorded revenue of 52.4 trillion Korean won ($45.2 billion), 14% lower than last year's first-quarter revenue of 60.6 trillion won ($53.3 billion). The company's profit for the quarter came in at 6.2 trillion won ($5.3 billion), 60% below the first quarter of 2018's profit of 15.6 trillion won ($13.7 billion).

