Samsung reveals Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite ahead of CES 2020

After a bunch of rumors and days before its CES 2020 keynote in Las Vegas, Samsung unveiled a pair of budget phones to build up the hype -- Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Each device includes 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O displays with 2400×1080 resolution, 32MP front-facing cameras, 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 128GB internal storage and 4,500mAh batteries. Both phones will also have octa-core processors, but Samsung did not say if they are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform or its own Exynos silicon.

The phones' main divergence comes in the triple rear-cameras; the S10 Lite features a 5MP macro lens, a 48MP wide-angle with a Super Steady OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide. The Note 10 Lite includes a 12MP ultra-wide, a 12MP wide-angle with dual-pixel and a 12MP telephoto lens with OIS.

Opting for the Note 10 will also get you the device's signature S Pen.

In terms of color options, S10 Lite is available in white, black and blue, while the Note 10 Lite comes in Aura Glow (basically silver with a blue-ish hue), black and red.

Samsung didn't mention pricing a release date or if either device will support 5G. For reference, Samsung currently sells the S10e for $600 without a trade-in while the Note 10 runs $750. Samsung is also rumored to be announcing the Galaxy S11 as soon as next month, with the new line expected to feature 5G support.

We'll likely learn more about the new Lite phones at CES 2020, which kicks off next Tuesday. Both of the phones will be on display at Samsung's booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

First published at 7:07 a.m. PT.

Updated at 10:54 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.