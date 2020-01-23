Samsung reportedly working on Quick Share, an AirDrop-like sharing feature

Angela Lang/CNET

If you're an Android users who has long envied Apple's AirDop, which allows file sharing between iPhones, Samsung may have some good news for you. The Korean electronics giant is working on a similar feature called Quick Share that will allow files to be shared between Galaxy phones, according to XDA Developers.

The feature will allow users to share photos, videos and other files between supported Samsung devices, XDA Developers reported Thursday. The tech news site got its hands on the feature's APK but were unable to complete a transfer – probably because their device wasn't supported.

XDA Developers theorizes that the feature will be supported by the Galaxy S20, the forthcoming Samsung flagship handset expected to unveil on Feb. 11 at its Unpacked event in San Francisco.

But unlike AirDrop, which Apple unveiled in 2015, Quick Drop will include a cloud aspect, allowing files up to 1GB to be temporarily uploaded to the Samsung Cloud, XDA Developers reported. Files can then be streamed to Samsung Smart Things devices or downloaded to another device, according to the report.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Updated at 7:50 p.m. PT to correct name of feature.