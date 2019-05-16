Samsung reportedly solves Galaxy Fold problems

Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung may have come up with solutions for the Galaxy Fold's defects weeks after review units experienced screen breaks, flickering and bulges.

The Korean electronics giant solved the problem with the protective plastic layer on the delayed $1,980 foldable phone's display, Yonhap News reported Wednesday.

Since this part of the display wasn't attached to the end of the plastic bezel surrounding the screen, some reviewers assumed it was an ordinary screen protector and pulled it off. To stop this from happening, Samsung apparently extended this layer so it's under the bezel and the edge isn't on the screen to tempt you.

The company also addressed problems with dust and fluff getting caught under the phone's hinge mechanism by reducing the size of that part so it'll be covered by the current protective frame, according to Yonhap.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. It delayed the Galaxy Fold weeks back in April, but its mobile CEO, DJ Koh, reportedly said last week that the luxury phone's US launch "will not be too late."

First published at 3:18 a.m. PT.

Updated at 3:50 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.