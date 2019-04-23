Samsung reportedly asks for Galaxy Fold review units back over screen issues

Sarah Tew/CNET

Having already delayed the Galaxy Fold's April 26 launch, Samsung is now reportedly retrieving review units after problems arose with screens on some of the foldable phones.

The company is asking reviewers to send the sample phones back, Reuters reported, citing an anonymous source, after some of them highlighted screen issues last Wednesday. Samsung had initially told CNET that its review period would last 10 days before the Fold was to be returned, leaving just a few days gap between the return date and the original delivery date of the Galaxy Fold we ordered.

The problems affecting the $1,980 devices included screen damage, flickering and (in a single reported case) a bulge. CNET's Galaxy Fold review unit remains undamaged.

Samsung said in a statement on Monday: "We will take measures to strengthen the display protection. We will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer so that our customers get the most out of their Galaxy Fold."

This reaction suggests that the company has learned from the 2016 Note 7 debacle, in which exploding batteries forced the company to discontinue that model.

Meanwhile, other foldable phones, including Huawei's Mate X and a rumored reconfiguration of the Motorola Razr, are poised to hit the market in the coming months.



