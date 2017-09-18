Samsung releases Dez Bryant Galaxy Note 8 ad to bad timing

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Samsung/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

America was waiting for Dez Bryant's response.

After all, the Dallas wide receiver had been ridiculed in a Galaxy Note 8 ad by Washington cornerback Josh Norman.

Norman had used his S Pen to suggest that Bryant had butterfingers and would choke on his dust.

On Sunday, Samsung released Bryant's riposte.

The scenario is similar to Norman's ad. Bryant is surrounded by the press. He's asked about the tension between him and Norman.

"I'm going to take the high road here," he says.

The high road appears to involve focusing on his Note 8, as he sends out insulting doodles about Norman.

The first shows Norman riding a buck-toothed snail. My, that Note 8 is good for crushing the egos of others.

While Bryant plays all innocent, he posts another S Penned image of Norman as a tiny blanket.

"Are you saying he can't cover you?" asks a pained reporter.

"Your words, not mine," says Bryant.

"Really? Because it's actually signed Dez Bryant," sniffs the reporter.

It's all fun and games. Save for the fact that just as this ad was released, the Cowboys were the buck-toothed snails, slowly getting trampled upon by the Denver Broncos.

Sure, Bryant had seven catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. But the Cowboys lost 42-17.

I checked Bryant's Twitter account to see whether he'd perhaps posted a charming S Pen doodle about the Broncos cornerbacks. Oddly, there was nothing.

Dallas plays Washington on Oct. 29. I wonder what the doodles will be like after that.