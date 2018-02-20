Samsung may reduce OLED production due to poor iPhone X sales

James Martin/CNET

Samsung Display, Samsung's panel-making division, is reducing OLED panel production at its South Chungcheong plant, according to the Nikkei Asian Review, thanks to lower than expected iPhone X sales.

The report states Samsung now plans to cover 20 million or fewer iPhone X devices for the quarter ending in March, a large decrease from the expected 45 to 50 million units.

Samsung did not immediately respond to our request for comment and Nikkei's report did not cite specific sources. Samsung has yet to confirm production targets for the April-June period.

Apple sold 77.3 million iPhones in the quarter ending in January, down by 1 percent on the previous year. The $1,000 price tag on the iPhone X was blamed for the volume shortfall -- but also contributed to the company making record-breaking profits.