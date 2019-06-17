CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Home Entertainment

In tweet, Samsung recommends scanning QLED TVs for viruses

Not even smart TVs are safe from viruses and malware.

image-samsung-apple-tv-airplay-2-launch

Samsung's smart TVs are not immune to viruses. 

 Samsung

Nearly anything that connects to the internet can be hacked. And that includes Samsung's QLED TVs

In a tweet, Samsung US support account shared a video Sunday outlining how users can scan their smart TVs for viruses. It is unclear what prompted the tweet or why the process seems to be opt-in as opposed to the operating system automatically scanning for viruses in the background. 

Samsung did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment. 

The company deleted the tweet Monday morning. In response to questions, the account replied on Twitter that the video was posted "for customer's education and to have it as a troubleshooting step" and not necessarily in response to any particular threat. 

To scan for viruses on your Samsung QLED TV, head to "settings" then "general." Once there, scroll down to "system manager," click on the tab labeled "smart security" and then "scan." This will trigger the built-in anti-virus software to scan your television.  

Nearly all of Samsung's TVs above 40-inches feature WiFi to be "smart TVs," allowing them to connect to the internet and stream content from Netflix, YouTube and other services without needing a separate device such as a Roku, Chromecast or Apple TV

Many of the company's TVs run Tizen, a proprietary operating system that features a web browser and app store and thereby providing two ways for nefarious software to get onto your television. This includes Samsung's premium QLED lineup which the company singled out in the tweet. 

Mentioned Above
Apple TV 4K (32GB)
$169
See it
$179 Apple
See It
$169 B&H Photo-Video
See It
$179 Verizon Wireless
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

Xbox boss confirms Project Scarlett will have a disc drive: Here's what else we know about the upcoming console, including 8K graphics, 120 fps and SSD.

Watch every E3 video game trailer from Square Enix, Ubisoft, Bethesda and Microsoft's E3 conferences: All the trailers you need to see are right here!

Apple TV 4K

Next Article: Inside the smart home technology giving wounded veterans the life they deserve