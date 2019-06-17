In tweet, Samsung recommends scanning QLED TVs for viruses

Nearly anything that connects to the internet can be hacked. And that includes Samsung's QLED TVs.
In a tweet, Samsung US support account shared a video Sunday outlining how users can scan their smart TVs for viruses. It is unclear what prompted the tweet or why the process seems to be opt-in as opposed to the operating system automatically scanning for viruses in the background.
Samsung did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.
The company deleted the tweet Monday morning. In response to questions, the account replied on Twitter that the video was posted "for customer's education and to have it as a troubleshooting step" and not necessarily in response to any particular threat.
To scan for viruses on your Samsung QLED TV, head to "settings" then "general." Once there, scroll down to "system manager," click on the tab labeled "smart security" and then "scan." This will trigger the built-in anti-virus software to scan your television.
Nearly all of Samsung's TVs above 40-inches feature WiFi to be "smart TVs," allowing them to connect to the internet and stream content from Netflix, YouTube and other services without needing a separate device such as a Roku, Chromecast or Apple TV.
Many of the company's TVs run Tizen, a proprietary operating system that features a web browser and app store and thereby providing two ways for nefarious software to get onto your television. This includes Samsung's premium QLED lineup which the company singled out in the tweet.
