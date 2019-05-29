Samsung pulls Galaxy S10 update following reports of bugs

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The latest Samsung Galaxy S10 firmware update, rolled out on May 20, caused myriad problems for owners. On Tuesday, the update was removed by the phone maker without any notice or word on when a revised patch will come out.

Samsung Galaxy S10 owners received an update (XXU1ASE5) for their phones about a week ago that contained improvements to the camera's night mode and other various fixes included with most software updates. Some owners who installed the update saw multiple problems with the device, including increased battery drain, apps not responding and phones either freezing or restarting. As of Tuesday, the update is no longer available on phones, as spotted by SamMobile.

A new update appeared in Switzerland on Wednesday, according to SamMobile. The European country is typically the first country to receive Galaxy phone updates and users saw a new XXU1ASE6 patch made available. It's too early to say if it fixed all the issues from the previous update.

Samsung didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

