Samsung posts steep drop in Q3 profit on weak chip demand

James Martin/CNET

Samsung was hit hard in its third quarter by the slowdown in tech. The company on Wednesday reported a steep drop in operating profit amid ongoing weakness in the chip industry. But the company's bottom line was buoyed by stronger smartphone sales.

The South Korean electronics giant reported its third-quarter operating profit for the three-month period ended Sept. 30 came in at 7.7 trillion won ($6.6 billion), a drop of nearly 56 percent from the year-ago period. It also said its revenue 5.3% to 62 trillion won ($53 billion).

Both amounts were slightly better than what analysts expected, according to Thomson Reuters, but they mark a sharp reversal from the same period a year ago -- Samsung's best ever.

More to come ...