Samsung phone with four rear cameras leaks ahead of Galaxy event

Evan Blass

In September Samsung released its new Galaxy A7, the first Samsung phone with three rear cameras. But why stop there? It seems like a Samsung phone with four cameras could be just around the corner.

A picture of a four camera phone was posted by Evan Blass on Twitter. For what it's worth, Blass has a long track record of leaking unreleased phones. You can check out the picture of the phone below:

Although the tweet doesn't specify what phone this is, a report by AllAboutSamsung says it could be the next Galaxy A9. Samsung's Galaxy A line tends to be reserved for the company's midrange phones -- compared to the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series -- but Samsung said it would be bringing more premium features to its midrange devices.

This four camera phone includes an 8MP ultra wide angle camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, a 24MP main camera and a 5MP depth camera. With all these different cameras serving different purposes, the Samsung Galaxy A9 may be able to take a wide array of photos.

There's no official word about when this phone will release. Samsung is hosting an event on Oct. 11, and in its event invite it promises "4X the fun." That slogan may very well refer to the four cameras on this phone. If that's the case we could be hearing more about this phone very soon.

Samsung declined to comment.