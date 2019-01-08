Samsung phone users report having difficulty deleting Facebook

Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images

If you're a Samsung phones user, you may have a hard time deleting the Facebook app.

Samsung phone owners have experienced troubled uninstalling the social media giant's app, according to user comments on forums, such as the Android Central. Many users reported they were given an option to "disable," but not uninstall, the app when they tried to remove it from their devices.

Screenshot by Carrie Mihalcik/CNET

Screenshot by Carrie Mihalcik/CNET

Some users speculated they might not be able to remove the app because some Samsung phones come with Facebook pre-installed.

Samsung has released several apps over the years that link its devices to Facebook. One app, Samsung Mobile, required permission to access to 36 pieces information about you and your friends on Facebook, which ranged from your timeline posts to your friends' photos, religious affiliation and political views. Another app, the Galaxy S4 app, required less information about your friends, but did want their birthdays, status updates, events, photos and videos.

Neither Samsung nor Facebook immediately responded to a request for comment.

The user complaints come in the wake of several incidents involving the integrity of data on Facebook. In December, The New York Times reported the social network gave companies, including Netflix, Spotify and Microsoft, greater access to users' personal data than previously disclosed. In the same month, Facebook disclosed a bug on the platform that exposed 6.8 million people's photos to outside developers.

In September, Facebook disclosed a breach that affected 50 million users on the platform. The breach allowed the "View As" button to be exploited by attackers, who took names, email addresses, phone numbers and other information from 29 million people. Hackers also took data on birth dates, hometowns and workplaces from 14 million users.