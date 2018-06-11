Samsung phone catches fire and destroys car, says Detroit woman

A woman from Detroit said her Samsung phones caught fire and destroyed her car.

The woman told ABC 7 that a Samsung Galaxy S4 and a Galaxy S8 were in the car's cupholder while she was driving on the morning of May 21, when one of them sparked and then caught fire. She pulled over and escaped as the car was swallowed by flames. She asked to remain anonymous, but reports from the Detroit Fire Department verified her claims, according to ABC 7.

The woman's attorney, Gerald Thurswell, told ABC 7 that they contacted Samsung and the company sent a crew to examine the remains.

Thurswell didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

This wouldn't be the first time a Samsung phone has exploded. The company recalled its Galaxy Note 7 twice last year because of batteries catching fire. The phone was even banned on flights. The Galaxy S4 and S8 aren't currently on any recall list.

"We stand behind the quality and safety of the millions of Samsung phones in the US," a Samsung representative said in an email statement. "We are eager to conduct a full investigation of this matter and until we are able to examine all of the evidence, it is impossible to determine the true cause of any incident."

