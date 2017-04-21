Samsung to patch Galaxy S8's red display issue, report says

2unjuu/Instagram screenshot by Daniel Van Boom/CNET

Many South Koreans received their Samsung's Galaxy S8 phones earlier this week, and soon after some people began reporting that their phones had odd, red-tinted displays.

But fret not, Samsung fans, the company will release a software update to fix the issue, reported ZDNet. Samsung said earlier in the week that the red tint was a software matter, not a hardware "quality issue."

It's not yet known when the update will hit, but Korean media has reported it'll begin circulating next week.

The S8 and S8 Plus launched Friday around the world, but some people who preordered the device in South Korea received their phones early. Pictures of S8 and S8 Plus devices with reddish displays were quickly posted to Instagram, as well as South Korean tech forums like Ruliweb and Ppomppu.

Samsung's S8 launch is under the microscope following last year's Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. After numerous Note 7's around the world started overheating or catching fire, the electronics giant was forced to recall millions of units. It also comes as Samsung Electronics' de facto head, Jay Y. Park, stands trial in a political corruption scandal, in which he's accused of bribing the suspended South Korean president, Park Geun-hye.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.

Technically Literate: Original works of short fiction with unique perspectives on tech, exclusively on CNET.