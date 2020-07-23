Samsung hasn't officially announced what's next for the Galaxy lineup, but that isn't stopping the Korean conglomerate from taking reservations for whatever it might be. A new splash page on Samsung's website calls on consumers to "be the first to experience the next Galaxy."
Rumors and leaks point to a new Galaxy Note device -- namely, the Note 20. On Wednesday, tech site WinFuture and noted leaker Evan Blass released images of a purported Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.
Those who sign up for a reservation between now and Aug. 4 -- one day before Samsung's Unpacked event -- can expect to receive an email invitation to preorder the yet-to-be-unveiled device. Those who complete the purchase will receive $50 in the form of a Samsung credit.
Note 20 or otherwise, the new device is also eligible for Samsung's Buyback Program, through which owners who keep their phone in satisfactory condition can exchange it for a credit worth 50% of the full retail price after 24 months.
Discuss: Samsung opens reservations for a new Galaxy device, rumored to be the Note 20
