Samsung One UI 3.1 is out now -- check out every new feature

Samsung

Samsung started rolling out its latest One UI 3.1 software update to select regions last week, bringing new features from the Galaxy S21 phone series to more devices, including the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung never uses stock Android software, but instead puts its own spin on the design. In the early days of Galaxy phones, it was something called TouchWiz, which was heavily criticized by reviewers. In late 2018, Samsung unveiled One UI with the aim to make it easier for users to navigate their phones. The third generation of the software arrived in December along with Android 11.

One UI 3.1 includes the following new features, all of which are already available on Galaxy S21 phones:

Enhanced single take: An updated Single Take feature

An updated Object eraser: The new intelligent photo editing tool cuts out any unwanted parts of your pictures, without manual editing.

The new intelligent photo editing tool cuts out any unwanted parts of your pictures, without manual editing. Multimic recording: Record audio through both your phone and a connected Bluetooth device at the same time, for better quality audio and video.

Record audio through both your phone and a connected Bluetooth device at the same time, for better quality audio and video. Eye comfort shield: This new setting automatically adjusts the blue light

This new setting automatically adjusts the Private Share: This feature lets you share encrypted files and set permission and expiration dates for the data, as well as grant read-only access.

For more, check out how the One UI widgets stack up against those on the iPhone 12, and CNET's Galaxy S21 review and Galaxy S21 Ultra review.

Now playing: Watch this: We review the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and its bonkers cameras

CNET's Shara Tibken contributed to this report.