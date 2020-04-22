Samsung offers free smartphone repairs to first responders

With social distancing guidelines in place, smartphones have become an important tool for staying connected with friends and family. As a thank you to the first responders, Samsung announced Monday it will offer free phone repairs to those on the front lines.

Samsung's Free Repairs for the Frontline initiative in partnership with uBreakiFix will offer free Samsung phone repair services to healthcare workers and other first responders with valid ID through June 30. This service will include common repairs like fixing cracked screens and battery replacement. All first responders are eligible for one free repair on their Samsung phone at any participating uBreakiFix location or by mailing in.

The electronics giant is also offering special discounts of up to 30% off any purchases at Samsung.com for first responders and healthcare workers. More details on the program can be found on Samsung's site.