Samsung offers brilliant one-emoji putdown of Twitter troll

Enlarge Image screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

More than once, companies have discovered that interacting with Twitter users can have its drawbacks.

Especially if you ask them to participate in a game. Who can forget Coke being tricked into quoting Hitler's "Mein Kampf" during an ill-advised Twitter promotion?

So on Saturday, when Samsung encouraged its Twitter followers with "Got your hands on the Galaxy S8? Show us the first photo you took," you knew that someone would try to be amusing. Try.

Up stepped Edward with the pithy retort: "it was a dick pic." Oh, dear.

It took Samsung just 23 minutes to reply in a way that was modern, brief and so very appropriate. It tweeted back at Edward with a microscope emoji.

This was perfectly pitched without sinking to grubbiness. Indeed, it garnered more than 23,000 likes and 14,000 retweets.

For his part, Edward took it in good spirit. "Samsung just roasted me," he tweeted proudly.

His generous acceptance of touching ridicule earned him more than 126,000 likes and more than 55,000 retweets.

And there we had a lesson for all brands: trolls can be neutered. You just have to have the wit to do it.

