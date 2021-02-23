Samsung now lets you 'Buy and Try' Galaxy foldable phones for 100 days

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

If you're not quite sure whether a foldable phone is right for you, Samsung is offering a Buy and Try program for its 5G and phones, as a way to help customers see if one of the devices is a good fit. You now have 100 days to try out one of the phones and decide whether you want to keep it.

Samsung says this is the first time it's offering this kind of program for mobile devices. The previous return window was 15 days.

The Buy and Try program for the foldable phones is available on Samsung.com until April 1.

Having the option to send back a device if you're not pleased with it could be appealing to potential consumers, since the phones come at a hefty price. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G costs $1,450, while the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is priced at $2,000.

