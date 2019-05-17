Samsung Notebook Odyssey gaming laptop available May 24 for $2,000

Josh Goldman/CNET

If you were wondering what happened to that gaming laptop Samsung announced back at CES 2019, well, wonder no more.

The Notebook Odyssey is available to order starting today for $2,000 (approximately AU$2,910 or £1,570 converted) and features the GeForce RTX 2060 GPU paired with a six-core Intel Core i7 processor. Aside from the updated internal hardware, Samsung redesigned the chassis and cooling, and updated the display as well.

The laptop now has a slimmer all-metal body and a hinge design that raises its 15.6-inch 144Hz 1,920x1,080-pixel display up for more comfortable viewing. The display supports Nvidia G-Sync, too, so you should see less tearing and other artifacts while gaming. And, mixed in among its ports is a USB-C with VirtualLink support for running a VR headset's power, video and data.

Samsung Notebook Odyssey Display 15.6-inch full HD (144Hz), G-Sync Processor Intel Core i7-8750H Graphics 6GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Memory 16GB 2400MHz DDR4 RAM Storage 512GB NVMe SSD (2x SSD slots) + 1TB HDD (1x HDD slot) Wireless 802.11ac 2x2 Speakers Stereo with Dolby Atmos Ports USB-C (VirtualLink), USB-A 3.0 (3), HDMI out, Ethernet, combo mic/headphone

The cooling system features five heat pipes (up from two on the last model) and more blades on the system fans. A handful of gaming-related software features are included as well, such as a Black Equalizer for the display that will help you spot enemies that might be concealed in shadows.

You can order the Odyssey now direct from Samsung for $2,000 or through Amazon for $1,860 and will start shipping May 24.

