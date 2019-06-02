Samsung Notebook 7 Force Macbook Pro alternative appears ahead of WWDC

Samsung

The Notebook 7 Force is Samsung's newest 15.6-inch laptop, and it's all clean lines and high performance wrapped up in a black metal chassis.

The Force, which will start at $1,500 when it's available in the US on July 26, is a traditional clamshell design -- not a two-in-one like Samsung's Notebook 9 Pro -- and looks very much like it's aimed at potential Razer Blade buyers. Samsung even went so far as to call the laptop's color Blade Black. Though, seeing as how Apple kicks off WWDC 2019 tomorrow, I suppose it's also possible Samsung was tired of waiting for Apple to bring back the black MacBook, too, and decided to give people another strong Windows option.

And it does look from the specs like it'll be a good fit for anyone after performance for content creation and gaming. Built around a full-HD display with thin bezels on the top and sides, the Notebook 7 Force has an eighth-gen Intel Core processor (Samsung doesn't say which one, but I assume it's an i7 at this price) and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. You'll also get 16GB of memory and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD and room to add a 2.5-inch hard drive and another SSD.

If you don't need the Force to be with you, Samsung also announced plain ol' Notebook 7 laptops available in 13.3- and 15.6-inch sizes starting at $1,000. These look more like the Notebook 9 Pro, though again, they're traditional clamshells and not two-in-ones. Components are similar to what you'll find in the Force, but with integrated graphics and not the GTX 1650. There will, however, be a 15.6-inch configuration with entry-level GeForce MX250 discrete graphics.

The Notebook 7 will also be available on July 26 in the US from Samsung and Amazon. Preorders start July 12.

