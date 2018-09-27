It's not gold, but it's definitely very silver. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 debuted in some unique colors like lavender and deep blue with a bright yellow S Pen, and now it's getting the more standard black and silver tones, coming to the US very soon.
The Cloud Silver Note 9 has the same glass back as existing Note 9 models, with a shimmery silver paint underneath. We got a close look at one ahead of its launch next week. It's almost a throwback look. Cloud Silver models are coming exclusively to Best Buy in carrier-locked and unlocked versions, or unlocked via Samsung online.
The 128GB Midnight Black model, previously a global-only version, is arriving in the US Oct. 12. A 512GB version is available Oct. 26.
The Cloud Silver and Midnight Black Note 9s come with a same-colored silver or black S-Pen stylus. Remember, the Lavender Purple has a lavender S-Pen. The Ocean Blue has a different-colored, snazzy yellow S-Pen.
And, if you're curious, below is the Cloud Silver Note 9 next to the gold iPhone XS Max.
Discuss: Samsung Note 9 shimmers in Cloud Silver
