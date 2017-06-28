If the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 adopts a similar edge-to-edge Infinity Display as the Galaxy S8, we have an idea of what the front of the phone may look like. But rumors about dual-cameras and a physical fingerprint sensor may mean that the Note 8's backside takes on a different look.

For example, there's this render of the Note 8 (right) showing off some of the rumored features, which was obtained by BGR. The render is allegedly based on schematics from a factory building the Note 8, but until Samsung officially reveals the Note 8's design you'll want to cast some doubt.

Samsung declined to comment.

The image shows off horizontal dual rear cameras, with the fingerprint sensor right next to them. This would possibly more camera smudges like the Galaxy S8, but at least the phone's flash could act as a tiny buffer between the two. There's also a slot for the S Pen at the bottom, a trademark of the Samsung Note line.

Although the image is not official, we've seen others that have similar rear setups. Renders from the prolific leaker OnLeaks also show an analogous camera/fingerprint bump. Phone case maker Olixar has also created its own renders of the Note 8 with similar positioning. Again, while this is not the official Note 8, there seems to be some consensus of how it could look.

The Note 8 is traditionally Samsung's phone for power users. The line is often more powerful than the Galaxy S8, and includes the digital S Pen stylus that picks up more tricks each year. This year, the Note 8 is under double the pressure: to overcome the disaster of last year's flame-prone Note 7, and to battle Apple's upcoming iPhone 8, or whatever the 10th anniversary iPhone will be called.

Rumor has it that the phone will launch in late August, so we'll have to wait until then to see the device for real.