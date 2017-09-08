Josh Miller/CNET

So far it looks like Samsung recovered from last year's Note 7 flameout, new US sales data shows.

The new high-end Samsung Galaxy Note 8 phone is the best-selling Note so far in the United States based on preorders so far, the Korean electronics giant said Friday. It declined to share details about exactly how many have been ordered or how well it's doing in other countries, though.

Samsung tried to goose sales a bit more, too, announcing that it'll offer free expedited shipping if you order before September 14. If you're a Samsung fan but are wondering if the grass is greener on the other side of the fence, that'll give you two days after Apple announces its new iPhone models on September 12.

The new Galaxy Note 8 introduces twin rear-facing cameras, includes the signature S-Pen stylus and costs a whopping $930 and up. The phone is powered by Google's Android mobile software.