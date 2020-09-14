Samsung's new appliances want to make staying home smarter

Samsung

It's been an odd year for tech giants and product announcements. A global pandemic put the brakes on multiple conferences and exhibits, resulting in a less than exciting time in tech.

Still, Samsung quietly released new appliances over the summer months, and the company is now putting them center stage in its new ad campaign focused on how staying home is inspiring more people to cook, upgrade their homes for high-tech efficiency and even clean as a distraction. Here are the newest offerings from the appliance and electronics manufacturer.

Wi-Fi slide-in ranges

Samsung's newest Wi-Fi range is a slide-in model with a new interface. Samsung added what it calls the Smart Dial to the front of the range's control panel. The Smart Dial learns your most frequently used settings and creates shortcuts for those preferences. For example, if you consistently set your oven to bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, the oven will suggest this setting when you tap the Smart Dial.

The Wi-Fi-enabled ranges will also work with Bixby, Alexa or Google for voice commands or via remote control through the SmartThings app for iOS or Android where you can preheat, monitor and adjust cook time or temperature and monitor your cooktop.

Samsung's new ranges also come with an Air Fry mode and a complementary Air Fry tray. Using little to no oil, you can prepare fried foods in your oven. Samsung isn't the first to offer air frying in its ranges. Frigidaire announced the same capability last year. Samsung's new slide-in ranges start at $999 and are available on Samsung's website.

Family Hub updates

Samsung showcased updates to its Family Hub refrigerator at CES this year, and in May these updates went live. Now, with the latest Family Hub software, your fridge remembers what's inside, suggests recipes with those ingredients and can place orders for missing items via delivery apps like Instacart.

Of course, you'll need to do some work like labeling your foods or inputing purchase and expiration dates. Bosch and GE also brought food monitoring software to the January show, and this idea isn't going away anytime soon, especially given the quarantine-induced boost of online ordering and delivery services.

Robot mops and a new stick vac

The $249 Samsung Jetbot Mop is a robot mop that can tackle hardwood, tile and other moppable surfaces in your home. A high-capacity battery gives you up to 100 minutes of mopping time. Eight different cleaning modes, including a handheld option, are powered by sensors that navigate your home, and Samsung says the Jetbot can even stop itself from falling down stairs.

Samsung's Jet Stick Vacuums round out the latest lineup of floor care products. Cordless and lightweight, the Jet Stick is designed for use on all floor types, with a built-in filtration system that Samsung states can capture 99.999% of dust particles and allergens that would normally escape back into the air. A companion Clean Station connects to the Jet Stick for easy emptying. Jet Stick vacuums range from $350 to $600, and are available on Samsung's website.

AirDresser

We met the AirDresser at IFA in September 2019, and this high-tech laundering wardrobe made its US debut this summer. The refreshing system, often displayed as a walk-in closet component, looks like a cabinet. It holds up to six garments and comes with three Air Hangers. These hangers release air and steam that relax wrinkles and remove dust and odors. A normal refresh takes about 24 minutes.

The AirDresser can refresh clothes, bedding and even soft toys. There are also cycles for specific garments like down jackets or leather, as well as a Sanitize cycle for a high-temperature boost. The AirDresser's MSRP is $1,499, but Samsung is promoting it at $1,049 at the moment.

Samsung's 2020 lineup of new and improved appliance focuses on making home life easier to manage with voice assistants, apps and mops that steer themselves, now that so many around the world are turning homes into offices, schools, gyms, studios and more.

