Samsung, Netflix mobile deal will unlock bonus content on Galaxy phones

Angela Lang/CNET

Netflix is Samsung's official mobile entertainment partner, an alliance that will unlock bonus content related to Netflix titles and more tightly integrate the subscription-streaming service into Samsung's Galaxy phones.

"The mission of this partnership to make the Netflix viewing experience on Samsung mobile the absolute best it can be," Netflix's Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Lee-Joe said on stage in San Francisco as she announced the alliance.

Samsung dropped the news at its flashy Unpacked event, which unveiled a new foldable phone (the Galaxy Z Flip) and a trio of Galaxy S20 phones, as well as new Galaxy Buds Plus earbuds.

For an entertainment partner, a mobile deal can be a big help raking in new customers. Netflix, however, is already the world's biggest subscription video service, with 167 million members. Still, it's facing intensifying competition from new, big-spending competitors like Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and HBO Max. Samsung's global proliferation could be a boost in the international markets where Netflix is growing fastest.

Bonus content based on Netflix originals like Narcos, Elite and its comedy-focused team Netflix Is a Joke. The content, some of which will be shot on the Samsung's Galaxy S20. will be available through Samsung Daily and Samsung Channels.

"We believe this significant partnership will provide millions of Samsung mobile users across the globe the best mobile entertainment experience, and make discovering new stories around the world easier than ever," Lee-Joe said.