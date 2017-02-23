Samsung

As it has done for the past several years, Samsung is closing the press day of Mobile World Congress this Sunday, February 26 with an event to showcase new products. What will the Korean giant unveil? We don't know for sure, but we can confirm what it won't show: the Galaxy S8. No, that phone will come at a dedicated launch event in late March or April. While you wait, CNET's Jessica Dolcourt has been tracking everything we know about the Galaxy S8 so far.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Barcelona time (convert to your time zone). Wherever you are, you can follow along live by watching Samsung's live stream, which I'll post here closer to the event (so bookmark this page!). CNET will be in the room at Palau de Congressos de Catalunya to bring you the full scoop -- check back with us then.

Samsung's decision to hold its fire on the next Galaxy S until it can own the stage isn't surprising. After the Galaxy Note 7 debacle last year, when the company recalled 3 million phones, Samsung is doing everything it can to assure buyers that the battery problems won't happen again.

But that brings us back to Mobile World Congress. As Samsung manufactures everything from ships to refrigerators, the possibilities for new products are endless. But being that Mobile World Congress is all about wireless, a tablet is rumored as the most likely reveal. Samsung also might give us an early glimpse at the Galaxy S8 and announce the phone's launch date.

Mobile World Congress: Catch CNET's full coverage.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.