Samsung may end the Galaxy Note line in 2021, report says

John Kim/CNET

Samsung's Galaxy Note line is known for its large screens, high-end specs and stylus pens that allow for writing on the display. In 2021, however, fans of Samsung's flagship series may need to say goodbye.

Samsung "does not have plans to develop a new version of the Galaxy Note for 2021," Reuters reports Tuesday. Citing three anonymous sources, the report says that the South Korean giant will instead be bringing its S-Pen stylus to its other flagship lines, namely the Galaxy S21 and a future version of one of its folding phones.

One of the sources added to the outlet that "company development efforts that normally would have been directed to the Note would now be channelled into its foldable phone range."

One of the largest smartphone-makers in the world, Samsung has traditionally offered a variety of phone lines designed to meet different features and budgets. Its A series encompasses its more affordable options, with the Galaxy S being the main choice for consumers looking for a flagship phone with high-end features. Over the last year, the company has added a new Galaxy Z group for futuristic folding devices, such as the Z Flip and Z Fold 2.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Generally released in the late summer or early fall, the Galaxy Note line was Samsung's second group of premium phones after the Galaxy S series got its annual updates in the late winter or early spring. First launched in 2011, the original Note pushed the limits of screen size on a modern phone with its 5.3-inch display, significantly larger than the comparable iPhone's 3.5-inch screen.

The combination of high-end and cutting-edge features earned the Note plenty of loyal fans who stuck with the brand even during 2016's disastrous Galaxy Note 7, when millions of phones had to be recalled due to a potentially exploding battery. That Note was so popular that Samsung even had to bribe users to get them to return the dangerous device.