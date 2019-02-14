Samsung leaks lineup of new wearables in app update

Samsung

Samsung on Thursday inadvertently revealed its new lineup of wearable devices in an update to its Galaxy Wearable app.

The new products wireless earbuds, a smartwatch and a fitness band, according to images posted to the app's Google Play description page. The devices detailed in the update are expected to be unveiled next week with the Galaxy S10.

The leak, first spotted by SamCentralTech, appears to confirm that Samsung will be bundling a set of its rumored wireless Galaxy Buds earbuds with preordersof the Galaxy S10. An image that leaked out last week showed what appeared to be the wireless earbuds, resting on the back of what might be the upcoming Galaxy S10 Plus and suggesting can be charged wirelessly from the phone.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Developing