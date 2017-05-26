Galaxy S8... upcoming Note 8... and now, two Galaxy J phones.

Samsung's Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) phones appeared on a an official website for its "Kids Mode" app, spotted by SamMobile. The site's in Korean, but the phone names in English are clear, and are still live on the site at the time this was written (along with the J7 Pop and J7 Max). The only thing is, Samsung has yet to announce either of these two phones.

Josh Miller/CNET

The Galaxy J series is Samsung's take on super-affordable Android smartphones. While super-premium devices suck up a lot more attention, lower-end phones are important for phonemakers like Nokia and Motorola -- and yes, Samsung too -- to make their names in emerging markets and other places where low prices matter. The J series is exactly the kind of phone we might see picking up Google's new Android Go software.

Samsung has already quietly released the Galaxy J3 (2017) earlier in May, a follow-up to an entry-level phone that was widely sold in the US and elsewhere. The new J3 gives us an indication of the J series' low price: $180, or about £140 and AU$241, converted.

The new J3 for 2017 has entry-level specs to match, like a 5-inch HD display, 2,600mAh battery, and 5-megapixel rear camera.

We know a lot less about the upcoming J5 or J7 (besides that they'll be Kids Mode compatible) but if last year's versions are any indicator, they could be a step up from the Galaxy J3 in terms of specs, size and price -- though still thoroughly budget buys.

Samsung declined to comment.