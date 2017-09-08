Samsung Rewards program rolls out into third country

Samsung

Samsung wants more of us to use Samsung Pay. So it's launching its Rewards program in Singapore, the first country in Southeast Asia and the third in the world.

The Korean electronics giant previously released the loyalty program in the US and South Korea in Nov. 2016 and March 2017, respectively. The program awarded Samsung Pay users points for each transaction, letting them redeem gift vouchers or spin a virtual prize wheel.

In Singapore, the Rewards program will start on Sept. 15 and new Galaxy Note 8 users will get 250 points upon their first transaction. They'll be able to redeem items such as a Samsung Wireless Charging Pad or vouchers that can be used on ride-sharing service Grab, Uber's regional competitor.

"With established partnerships between merchants and banks, Samsung Pay is already well-placed in the infrastructure of Singapore's retail industry," said a Samsung spokesperson.

"To reward and encourage more consumers to adopt and use Samsung Pay, the Samsung Rewards Programme is a perfect fit for the rising Singapore trend of contactless payment."

Samsung faces stiff competition in Singapore. Unlike in China, where Alipay and WePay dominate, the island state features a slew of cashless payment options from Apple Pay to Android Pay to local carrier options. The Rewards loyalty program should help Samsung gain an advantage in this highly competitive market.

Samsung didn't announce when the Rewards program will arrive in other markets where Samsung Pay is available.

Logging Out: Welcome to the crossroads of online life and the afterlife.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.