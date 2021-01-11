Tesla Model Y Elon Musk is richest person on Earth Stimulus checks coming in 2 phases Vaccine seems to fight coronavirus variants Hubble captures galaxy collisions Star Wars: The High Republic Origins of sunquakes
Samsung's new robot vacuum uses lidar and empties its own bin like a fancy Roomba

The Samsung JetBot 90 AI comes with all sorts of slick capabilities like automatically emptying its dustbin and sophisticated navigation.

Samsung's new JetBot 90 AI robot vacuum has a self-emptying dustbin and uses both lasers and a camera to navigate.

Today's newest robot vacuums are quite sophisticated. Case in point: the Samsung JetBot 90 AI. Just announced today at CES 2021, this robotic floor cleaner is capable of emptying its own bin, and it relies on a complex system of sensors to navigate your floors

The JetBot uses laser-based lidar to suss out its environment, but it also comes equipped with a video camera. According to Samsung, this hardware lets the JetBot identify the objects it needs to avoid as it vacuums, from small phone cables up to large pieces of furniture.

The Electrolux Pure i9 uses a hybrid optical and laser navigation system.  

This isn't the first robot vacuum to take a similar navigational approach. For example, the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 and Electrolux Pure i9 both use hybrid laser and optical sensors to break down and comprehend their surroundings. 

Some products such as iRobot's Roomba lineup enlist optical sensors to help them get around, but don't have lasers. Other robots like the Neato vacuums navigate primarily through a turret-based laser lidar system.

Another neat trick the JetBot 90 AI can do is empty its own dustbin automatically. Like the iRobot Roomba S9 Plus and Shark IQ 1001AE, the JetBot has a charging dock that pulls dirt from the robot and into a disposable vacuum bag when required.

You can command the JetBot 90 AI from your phone, as well. The SmartThings app lets you mark off restricted areas, what Samsung calls "no-go zones," where you'd rather not have the robot clean.

Samsung hasn't given pricing or an availability date for the JetBot 90 AI. Of course, a robot vacuum cleaner with this many capabilities isn't likely to come cheap -- for comparison, that dual-navigating Deebot from Ecovacs costs $800, while the self-emptying Roomba S9 Plus rings in at well over $1,000.

