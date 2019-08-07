Apple has a Nike variant for its Apple Watch, Samsung now has its own partner: Under Armour.
At its latest Unpacked Samsung introduced a new version of its upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 2 in partnership with the fitness giant. The Under Armour Edition will be available the same day, but cost $309 for the Bluetooth version, a $30 premium over the $279 aluminum Bluetooth Active 2.
The Under Armour version keeps many of the same features as the regular Galaxy Watch Active 2 including a haptic bezel that replaces the physical bezel of older Galaxy Watches and a new electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor. The Under Armour Edition adds in a special band, six months of premium membership for Under Armour's MapMyRun service and the ability to connect to Under Armour's connected Hovr shoes.
Like the other Galaxy Watch Active 2s, the Under Armour Edition will be available on September 13.
Discuss: Samsung is giving the Galaxy Watch Active 2 an Under Armour Edition
