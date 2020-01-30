Samsung is already taking sign-ups to preorder its next Galaxy phone

WinFuture

Samsung is already asking for interest in its upcoming flagship phone, which has yet to be revealed. By signing up, you'll get a notification from Samsung of when you can preorder the next Galaxy phone. "Be the first to experience a new era of Galaxy," the site says.

Delivery will be by March 6 while supplies last, Samsung says. You just have to submit your full name, email, zip code and choose your preferred carrier -- Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, US Cellular or unlocked.

The Samsung Unpacked event is set for Feb. 11, 2020. The teaser trailer for the event says the new phone will "Change the shape of the future."

Samsung is expected to unveil its second foldable phone, which is rumored to be called the Galaxy Z Flip, during Unpacked. It could also announce the Samsung Galaxy S20, new Galaxy Buds, an AirDrop rival called Quick Share, updates to the Bixby voice assistant, a Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker, phone cases, wireless charging pads and a new tablet, fitness tracker or smartwatch.