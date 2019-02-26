Samsung, Huawei settle two-year-old patent dispute

Jung Yeon-je / AFP/Getty Images

Samsung and Huawei on Tuesday asked a court to pause proceedings in a patent infringement dispute after agreeing to settle their two-year-old legal battle.

The case, filed in 2016, involves both phone companies suing each other for breach of contract and patent infringement. A trial for the case would've been held in September, in which the jury would've heard Samsung's allegations that Huawei breached its FRAND licensing obligations. FRAND, an acronym for "fair, reasonable, and nondiscriminatory," is the concept that some patents need to be shared and should be done so at fair rates.

In 2016, Huawei sued Samsung for allegedly using its technology illegally. And in 2017, a Chinese court ordered Samsung to pay Huawei 80 million yuan (around $11.6 million) for patent violations.

Huawei has had a complicated relationship with the US. The Chinese telecom giant has been accused of violating US sanctions on Iran, stealing US technology and spying for the Chinese government.

Samsung last week unveiled the Galaxy Fold, its $1,980 foldable phone. On Sunday, Huawei announced its $2,600 5G foldable phone, Mate X at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona.

Samsung and Huawei didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

You can read the settlement notice here: