We've heard that the Galaxy S8 is rumored to get an AI assistant called Bixby, but Bixby may not be alone. Samsung recently filed a trademark in Europe for something called "Samsung Hello" and based on its description, it could also be powered by AI.

OnLeaks

AI is poised to be an important phone trend in 2017, and with Bixby, Samsung will take on Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa and any updates to Apple's Siri for 2017. Samsung also needs a boost after the Note 7 recall put a question mark over Samsung's ability to win back trust.

According to the trademark, Samsung Hello uses software that can curate content like games, music, the weather and social news based on user preferences; in other words, the software could learn what you like and customize a feed to serve you this content.

According to the trademark, Samsung Hello would also respond to voice commands. It's less clear how the software would fit in with the Bixby assistant -- perhaps it's one subset? It could also be a separate news feed.

In other Galaxy S8 news, a new rumor suggests 3,000mAh and 3,500mAh batteries for its regular and plus-size models (respectively), according to a report from The Investor. This would give the Galaxy S8 Plus the same battery capacity as last August's Note 7.

Samsung declined to comment on this story.

(Via SamMobile)