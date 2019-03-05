Samsung Health partners with Calm, adds tools to track sleep, manage stress

Samsung is teaming up with the Calm mindfulness app. The app's maker said Monday that subscribers can now access Calm content through the Samsung Health platform.
To set it up, tap the Mindfulness icon in your Samsung Health app. Follow the steps to sync your account or create a new Calm account. The integration makes for better ways to track your mental and physical health, according to Calm.
The Calm integration is available for Samsung devices operating on the Android Pie OS, including the new Galaxy S10 phones and the Galaxy Watch Active in Australia, Hong Kong, India, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, the US, the UK and Ireland. It requires a Calm subscription, which starts at $60 per year.
Alex Will, chief strategy officer at Calm, welcomed bringing Calm to new platforms to help users sleep better, manage stress and ease anxiety.
Samsung also said it's excited to partner with Calm.
"Our work with Calm is going to make it easier than ever for Samsung Health users to practice mindfulness, so they can work towards achieving better overall health," said Samsung Senior Vice President Peter Koo.
