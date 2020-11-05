Samsung has already begun mass producing the Galaxy S21, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung has reportedly kicked off mass production of its rumored upcoming Galaxy S21. Third-party manufacturers have been working on the smaller components since last week and are sending those on to Vietnam and South Korea to produce the line of phones soon, according to a report Monday by WinFuture. The report gives more momentum to the rumor that the S21 phones will be released in January.

Production of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra began midway through last week, with manufacturing of components for the S21 Plus soon following, the report said.

Renders of the next Galaxy S and S Ultra were published two weeks ago by reliable leaker @OnLeaks. The launch of the Galaxy S21 Ultra will also reportedly be accompanied by the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, and is tipped to take place in January.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra specs will include a 5,000-mAh battery and a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, according to a report last week. The phone will also have a 108-megapixel rear camera and a 40-megapixel selfie camera, and will run Android 11, the report said.

However, Samsung's next phones might follow in Apple's footsteps and not include a charger or headphones.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.