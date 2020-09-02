Samsung has a new 5G 2-in-1 laptop with 11th-gen Intel Core processors

Samsung

The 13.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G will be one of the first laptops to feature Intel's next-gen Tiger Lake mobile processors. The small two-in-one appeared at Intel's official unveiling of its 11th-gen Core chips alongside models from Acer, Asus and others.

Samsung didn't announce pricing or availability but did give us a look at what'll be inside.

11th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics

Up to 16GB of LPDDR4x memory

Up to 512GB NVMe SSD storage plus microSD card slot

13.3-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel touch display

Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) with optional 5G (Sub6) LTE

Bluetooth 5.1

Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI and 3.5mm combo jack

The Galaxy Book Flex 5G also received Intel's new Evo platform verification. This means the laptop meets "key experience indicators" required by Intel to deliver the best possible mobile performance. These include consistent responsiveness whether or not it's plugged in; the ability to wake from sleep in under 1 second; hit at least 9 hours of real-world battery life; and get up to a 4-hour charge in less than 30 minutes.