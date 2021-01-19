Samsung goes retro with Galaxy Buds Pro cases that look like your old flip phone

Samsung

Samsung is looking to tap into nostalgia with retro charging case covers for its Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds. The cases resemble an Anycall T100 or Anycall E700 clamshell phone, and come following Samsung's Unpacked event last week, in which the phone maker debuted its new flagship Galaxy S21 line, as well as the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds and SmartTag object tracker.

According to some outlets, the case covers are only available in South Korea as in-store gifts with the purchase of Galaxy Buds Pro until Jan. 31. Gizmodo notes the covers are listed on Samsung's website as an add-on to the purchase of earbuds, for around $30.

