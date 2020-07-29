Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G leak shows a punch-hole display

MySmartPrice

A new leaked photo of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G phone shows the appearance of a punch-hole design replacing the huge notch found in the first model, as well as a larger cover display, slimmer bezels and a triple camera setup. The leak on Wednesday, first reported by MySmartPrice, also shows the phone coming in two colors: "mystic black" and "mystic bronze." MySmartPrice said the images were from "a trusted source," but didn't name that source.

Another photo leaked earlier Wednesday appeared to confirm the name Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, and also seemed to confirm the hole-punch display and lack of a notch.

These leaks come one week before the Aug. 5 Samsung Unpacked event, where the company is expected to reveal not only the Galaxy Z Fold 2 but also two new Galaxy Note devices (presumed to be called the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra) and the Galaxy Watch 3. The $1,450 Galaxy Z Flip 5G was also confirmed earlier this month.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is expected to cost $1,980, according to MySmartPrice -- the same as the first-generation Galaxy Fold cost at launch.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

