A new leaked photo of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G phone shows the appearance of a punch-hole design replacing the huge notch found in the first model, as well as a larger cover display, slimmer bezels and a triple camera setup. The leak on Wednesday, first reported by MySmartPrice, also shows the phone coming in two colors: "mystic black" and "mystic bronze." MySmartPrice said the images were from "a trusted source," but didn't name that source.
Another photo leaked earlier Wednesday appeared to confirm the name Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, and also seemed to confirm the hole-punch display and lack of a notch.
These leaks come one week before the Aug. 5 Samsung Unpacked event, where the company is expected to reveal not only the Galaxy Z Fold 2 but also two new Galaxy Note devices (presumed to be called the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra) and the Galaxy Watch 3. The $1,450 Galaxy Z Flip 5G was also confirmed earlier this month.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is expected to cost $1,980, according to MySmartPrice -- the same as the first-generation Galaxy Fold cost at launch.
Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Read more: Best phones for 2020
Discuss: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G leak shows a punch-hole display
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.