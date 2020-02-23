Samsung Galaxy Z Flip factory reportedly closes due to coronavirus infection

Patrick Holland/CNET

The spread of the coronavirus is taking a toll on the global technology industry, with companies shuttering stores and offices, limiting travel, and bracing for disruptions to an integrated worldwide supply chain. The disease is apparently starting to have an impact on Samsung's latest smartphone.

Just weeks after unveiling the Galaxy Z Flip, the Korean electronics giant shuttered a factory over the weekend in South Korea that produces that clamshell-like smartphone, Sammobile reported Sunday. The plant in Gumi City, South Korea, was shut down after an employee of the wireless division that's in charge of smartphone production tested positive for the pneumonia-like illness, the site reported.

The factory is expected to reopen Monday, and the shutdown's impact is expected to be minimal, Sammobile reported.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The novel coronavirus, now called SARS-CoV-2, originated in Wuhan, China, and has so far killed more than 2,000 people and infected over 75,000. Cases have been confirmed in the US, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Australia.

Coronavirus fears lead Facebook to call off a March marketing summit in San Francisco that was expected to draw 4,000 people. In Barcelona, the Mobile World Conference scheduled for earlier in February was also canceled.

Samsung isn't the only smartphone maker that may be affected the illness. Apple said earlier this month that it likely will miss the quarterly revenue guidance it gave last month, citing two reasons for the update: The coronavirus is hurting both demand from Chinese customers and production capabilities inside China.