Samsung Galaxy Watches will add blood-pressure monitoring app

Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung on Tuesday revealed its plans to bring a blood-pressure measuring Health Monitor app to Galaxy Watch devices after getting regulatory clearance in its native South Korea. It'll be available for the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in the third quarter in 2020, with a progressive rollout to other devices after that.

After you've calibrated the device, you can tap to measure your blood pressure at any time. You'll have to recalibrate it at least once every four weeks to ensure the reading's accuracy.

"The Samsung Health Monitor app has the potential to help millions of people around the world who are affected by high blood pressure," Taejong Jay Yang, Samsung's corporate SVP and head of the health team in its mobile communications business, said in a release.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the app's availability outside South Korea.