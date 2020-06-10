CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live rumored for July before Note 20, Fold 2 launch

The new wearables could arrive ahead of Samsung's rumored Unpacked mobile event in August.

samsung-galaxy-buds-plus-2630

Samsung might be adding another pair of Buds to its lineup. 

 Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung fans might not have to wait until the company's yearly summer Unpacked launch event for some new wearables. A new smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 3, is rumored to arrive in July, according to SamMobile, prior to Unpacked, which is currently also rumored to take place on Aug. 5. Alongside the watch, the electronics giant is expected to announce new totally wireless earbuds called Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.