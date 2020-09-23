Samsung Galaxy Unpacked for S20 Fan Edition: How to watch the virtual event today

Samsung

And now for something completely different: not the phones, just Samsung's presentation of them. In what feels like the company's nth Galaxy Unpacked event for 2020 -- the last was less than a month ago for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 -- Samsung took the more lifestyle approach to unveil its new Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, a model of the phone designed in response to "what's important to you" as "a tribute to its Galaxy fans." You can follow the livestream of the virtual event on YouTube.

This marks the third Unpacked event in two months (Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in August) and the fourth in 2020, which began with the February announcement of the flagship Galaxy S20 phones (the S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra), the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Buds Plus.

This is a developing story. The original follows.

Fresh off its Sept. 1 announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung is hosting another event Wednesday called Samsung Unpacked for Every Fan. This marks the third Unpacked event in two months (Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in August) and the fourth in 2020, which began with the February announcement of the flagship Galaxy S20 phones (the S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra), the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Buds Plus.

The invitation for the Unpacked for Every Fan event didn't specify what will be announced, but a teaser trailer released Monday is purportedly filled with "clues" for the viewer to unpack. Samsung accompanied the clip with a promise to "unveil a new Galaxy that's created by the fans, for the fans."

Will it be another foldable phone? More legume-inspired earbuds? An encore appearance by K-pop band BTS? Or the rumored Galaxy S20 FE 5G? If you can't make sense of the teaser trailer above, all will be revealed Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Samsung will host a livestream of the virtual event on YouTube, beginning at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST).