Samsung Galaxy Unpacked for S20 Fan Edition: Everything announced today

Samsung

And now for something completely different: not the phones, just Samsung's presentation of them. In what feels like the company's nth Galaxy Unpacked event for 2020 -- the last was less than a month ago for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 -- Samsung took a more lifestyle approach to unveil its new $700 (£699, AU$1,149) Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, a model designed in response to "what's important to you" as "a tribute to its Galaxy fans." You can follow the livestream of the virtual event on YouTube.

Samsung preserves many of the important features of the $1,000 S20 -- a 120Hz 6.5-inch OLED display, the same processing power, 5G, big battery, water resistance and the camera features -- with tradeoffs like a flat, rather than curved, screen with a lower resolution, and lower-resolution cameras.

This marks the third Unpacked event in two months (Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in August) and the fourth in 2020, which began with the February announcement of the flagship Galaxy S20 phones (the S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra), the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Buds Plus.