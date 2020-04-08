Samsung Galaxy tablets rumored to go big like iPad Pro

Sarah Tew/CNET

With more tablets growing in screen size, the old saying may be true: bigger is better. Rumors about Samsung's follow-ups to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and its latest Galaxy Tab A suggest the company's next tablets may follow that motto by including larger display sizes that rival Apple's iPad Pro.

Samsung's next flagship tablets, potentially dubbed the Galaxy Tab S7 or the Galaxy S20, started development about three weeks ago under the model numbers SM-T97x and SM-T87x, according to a report Tuesday from SamMobile. The upcoming tablet is rumored to offer larger screen sizes with 12.4- and 11-inch options. Along with the larger screen sizes, both options are rumored to offer both Wi-Fi and LTE versions.

CNET reached out to Samsung but didn't immediately hear back.

The Android tablet market is dwindling, but Samsung remains one of the few consistent makers in the category. Its previous tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, ranked on CNET's best Android tablets of 2020.