Stylus fans, rejoice! The rumored Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 could come with Samsung's S Pen upon release, SamMobile reports.

The tablet is expected to be announced February 26 at the annual Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona, Spain and would replace Samsung's Galaxy Tab S2, a device that earned a positive CNET review. A stylus would gear the tablet more toward power users and challenge the iPad, the current category leader. The iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface Pro work with their own styluses, but you have to buy them separately.

Other aftermarket accessories are rumored to come out for the Tab S3, like a keyboard and cover case.

The Galaxy Tab S3 is said to have:

9.6-inch display with 2,048×1,536-pixel resolution

12-megapixel rear camera

5-megapixel front-facing camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

Android 7.0 Nougat

4GB of RAM

The Galaxy Tab S3 could start selling in March, according to SamMobile citing a Korean source. It could sell for around 700,000 won, which converts to about $610, £485 and AU$800.

CNET will be reporting live from Mobile World Congress at the end of the month; we expect to hear more leaks as we get closer to the end of the month.

Samsung declined to comment to this story.