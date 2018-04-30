Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus 128GB and 256GB storage options arrive in May

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Samsung is bumping up the storage options on its Galaxy S9 phones just in time for summer vacations and events.

The S9 and S9 Plus announced back in March, but it only made 64GB versions available to carriers. You'll now be able to pick up both models with 128GB or 256GB of built-in storage. You can then add up to 400GB of additional storage with an optional microSD card.

There is one thing worth noting, though: You can only get them straight from Samsung's site.

Available in your choice of purple, blue or black, the 128GB and 256GB Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus can be preordered starting May 1 and will be exclusively available at Samsung.com starting May 18. The 128GB Galaxy S9 will retail for $769.99, the 128GB Galaxy S9 Plus will retail for $889.99, while the 256GB Galaxy S9 will retail for $819.99, and the 256GB Galaxy S9 Plus will retail for $939.99.