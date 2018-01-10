Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Samsung will launch its 2018 flagship phone, the Galaxy S9, next month at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, according to the company's mobile boss.

DJ Koh, president of Samsung's mobile division, confirmed the phone will be unveiled at the trade show in February during a press conference at CES in Las Vegas on Tuesday, reported ZDNet.

Rumors circulating ahead of CES suggested the phone may make an appearance in Vegas, but Samsung usually unveils the flagship device after the show. Last year the company hosted a standalone Samsung Unpacked event in New York where it launched the Galaxy S8.

Koh also said at the event that Samsung aims to launch its foldable phone next year. He confirmed that Bixby 2.0, the next generation of Samsung's digital assistant, will launch within the next year and said that all Samsung devices will support Bixby by 2020.